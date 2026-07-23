Opposition Converges at Rahul Gandhi's Residence Amid NEET-UG Controversy

Amid heightened security, MPs from the INDIA bloc gathered at Rahul Gandhi's residence to discuss the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak deadlock. As tensions escalate, several leaders have called for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The government aims to address the issue without preconditions, urging diplomatic discussion in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 18:57 IST
Opposition Converges at Rahul Gandhi's Residence Amid NEET-UG Controversy
Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Jebi Mather arrive at Rahul Gandhi's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Amid a brewing political storm, several MPs from the INDIA bloc converged on Thursday at the residence of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, to deliberate the ongoing stalemate over the NEET-UG paper leak. The meeting, held at Gandhi's Sunehri Bagh Road address, drew increased police presence as buses from the Rapid Action Force were stationed nearby.

Prominent Congress leaders including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and MPs such as P Chidambaram and KC Venugopal were in attendance. Notable figures from alliances like NCP(SCP) and RJD also gathered, emphasizing the significance of the assembly. Despite the serious agenda, Kharge downplayed the meeting as a casual gathering, stating, “(Rahul Gandhi) invited us for tea. That's why I have come to have tea.”

In the backdrop of escalating nationwide protests—including the Cockroach Janata Party's demonstrations demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation—tensions ran high across the capital. Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the government's robust security response, describing it as an undeclared emergency in Delhi. Amid the gridlock in Parliament, the government persists in its call for discussions without conditions, as demonstrators push for Minister Pradhan's ousting.

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