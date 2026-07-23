Nvidia's CEO Credits Taiwan for Saving US Tech Industry

In a noteworthy statement, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang asserted that Taiwan played a pivotal role in saving the United States' semiconductor and computing industries, contradicting prevalent narratives. Huang made his remarks at the opening ceremony of Wistron Corp's inaugural US manufacturing site in Fort Worth, shedding light on the evolution of the global tech ecosystem.

Huang emphasized that Taiwan's contributions were indispensable, preventing the US chip market from being overtaken by Japan. He urged Washington to recognize the importance of commercial alliances with Taiwanese companies for revitalizing high-tech manufacturing stateside. His comments also highlighted the voluntary nature of Taiwanese investments in America, driven by strategic business insights and mutual trust, rather than external pressures.

While Huang refrained from commenting on the influence of federal and state incentives on Taiwan's business decisions, he indirectly refuted former President Trump's allegations that Taiwan had 'stolen' the US semiconductor sector. Trump's claims, emphasizing tariffs, were strongly rejected by Taipei, highlighting Taiwan's history of independent industry development. Huang's remarks come as Wistron's US facility begins mass production of Nvidia's advanced chips, solidifying the burgeoning technological partnership between the two countries.