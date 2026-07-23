Saudi Arabia's Historic Leap: Joining the Abraham Accords

Saudi Arabia's potential joining of the Abraham Accords is seen as a significant step forward for peace in the Middle East, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The announcement coincides with a civil nuclear deal between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, a development initially conditioned upon Saudi Arabia joining the Accords.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:01 IST
Saudi Arabia's Historic Leap: Joining the Abraham Accords
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Saudi Arabia's potential accession to the Abraham Accords is described as a 'historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East,' according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on X.

While heralding the Accords' expansion, Netanyahu did not address the civil nuclear agreement recently announced between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had remarked that Saudi Arabia's inclusion in the Abraham Accords was a condition for the nuclear deal, underscoring the diplomatic intricacies involved.

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