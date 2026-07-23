Saudi Arabia's Historic Leap: Joining the Abraham Accords

Saudi Arabia's potential accession to the Abraham Accords is described as a 'historic leap forward for peace in the Middle East,' according to a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office on X.

While heralding the Accords' expansion, Netanyahu did not address the civil nuclear agreement recently announced between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump had remarked that Saudi Arabia's inclusion in the Abraham Accords was a condition for the nuclear deal, underscoring the diplomatic intricacies involved.