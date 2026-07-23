Political Storm Brews Over Proposed Demolition at Jauhar University

Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey criticizes the Uttar Pradesh government over a proposed demolition at Jauhar University, aimed at 38 allegedly unauthorized buildings. The party accuses the government of political malice and pledges to defend educational interests, with a call to stop the demolition and protect student futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 21:49 IST
Political Storm Brews Over Proposed Demolition at Jauhar University
Uttar Pradesh LoP Mata Prasad Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a sharp political confrontation, Mata Prasad Pandey, Leader of the Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, has accused the state government of acting with 'political malice' towards Jauhar University. This accusation follows a contentious proposal to demolish 38 blocks allegedly built without authorization.

Pandey, backed by a delegation from the Samajwadi Party, presented a memorandum to the District Magistrate, demanding an immediate cessation of the demolition activities. He emphasized the importance of this university for the educational future of marginalized groups, including poor, backward, Dalit, and minority students.

The Rampur Development Authority's call for demolition outlines the alleged construction of 38 buildings without approved maps on the university premises. The Samajwadi Party has vowed to resist these actions robustly, advocating for the preservation of constitutional rights and student interests. This situation unfolds as part of a larger political narrative, with Mohammad Azam Khan, the institution's founder, embroiled in legal troubles.

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