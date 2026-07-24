Unidentified Drone Incident Puzzles Romanian Military

Romania’s military is grappling with the mystery of a drone brought down by a fighter jet over the nation's airspace last Friday. Initial reports suggest the drone is similar to a Shahed type, according to the army's chief of staff.

The incident occurred amidst heightened security concerns. However, Army Chief of Staff Gheorghita Vlad urged caution in jumping to conclusions, emphasizing the lack of confirmed details regarding the drone's origin and objective.

As investigations continue, Romania seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the breach, which remains an enigma until further information is gathered.