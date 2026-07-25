Trump's Trade Tactics: Rebuilding a Durable Tariff Wall

The Trump administration shifts its focus to establishing a robust tariff policy using conventional trade laws, following earlier turmoil and a significant Supreme Court loss. The revised tariff strategy includes imposing duties on countries for weak enforcement of forced labor bans, and investigations into industrial capacity and intellectual property issues.

Under new directives, the administration plans to levy tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on multiple countries while launching probes into industrial subsidies and strategic security measures. The goal is to bolster U.S. import market protections and demand concessions from trading partners, amidst concerns of substantial economic impacts.

Trump's latest tariff endeavors are expected to generate government revenue while prompting legal scrutiny and enduring trade tensions globally. With U.S. public debt escalating, the revenue from these tariffs could become a critical economic resource, influencing future trade policies and international relations.