In a tragic escalation of conflict, Russian authorities reported that 11 individuals, including four children, were killed during an overnight attack on a holiday camp in the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region. Moscow has accused Ukraine of a deliberate civilian attack, but Ukrainian officials have not provided immediate comments on the matter.

Both nations stand firm in their denial of targeting civilians amidst the war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-appointed governor, stated that the strike also injured 16 people in the resort area of Kyrylivka.

Simultaneously, Ukraine announced successful attacks on Russian energy infrastructure, marking a possibly expanding reach with long-range drones. Ukrainian drones reportedly hit the Filanovsky oil platform and targeted ships thought to be carrying military supplies. Tensions continue to mount as both sides focus on disrupting military logistics and supplies.