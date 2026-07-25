Houthi Strikes Escalate Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions: Red Sea Oil Under Siege

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi militants launched attacks on Saudi oil sites at two Red Sea ports, escalating regional tensions. Despite this aggressive move, the U.S. refrained from retaliatory strikes against Iran for the first time in two weeks.

The sudden halt in U.S. airstrikes followed the collapse of a truce meant to cease hostilities. It comes amidst a backdrop of Iranian provocations at the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia's main oil routes remain vulnerable as Yemen's civil war shows signs of reigniting.

As the situation develops, Houthi forces declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, threatening further strikes on oil facilities. Global energy markets responded sharply, with oil prices spiking dramatically, adding another layer of economic uncertainty.