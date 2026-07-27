Poll Shows Leadership in Brazil's Presidential Race

In the race for Brazil's presidency, a Nexus poll commissioned by lender BTG Pactual highlights a significant lead for the current President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a simulated second-round runoff.

The data reveals Lula da Silva's strong position as the October election approaches, further intensifying the political landscape in Brazil.

The poll results, unveiled on Monday, suggest a potentially favorable outcome for Lula da Silva in the upcoming presidential election, marking a pivotal moment in Brazilian politics.