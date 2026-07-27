Poll Shows Leadership in Brazil's Presidential Race

A recent Nexus poll reveals Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a simulated second-round of the presidential election scheduled for October. The poll, commissioned by lender BTG Pactual, provides insights into the potential outcome of the upcoming election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-07-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2026 16:45 IST
Poll Shows Leadership in Brazil's Presidential Race
Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

In the race for Brazil's presidency, a Nexus poll commissioned by lender BTG Pactual highlights a significant lead for the current President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, over Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in a simulated second-round runoff.

The data reveals Lula da Silva's strong position as the October election approaches, further intensifying the political landscape in Brazil.

The poll results, unveiled on Monday, suggest a potentially favorable outcome for Lula da Silva in the upcoming presidential election, marking a pivotal moment in Brazilian politics.

TRENDING

1
Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

Typhoon Noul Disrupts Southern China

China
2
Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Suspect Identified in Berlin Pride Celebration Car Attack

Germany
3
Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

Tensions Escalate: Iran Conflict May Ignite Broader Regional War

United States
4
Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Prime Minister Albanese Vows to Challenge U.S. Tariffs

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Africa Achieve Fertilizer Sovereignty Through Regional Markets Instead of Self-Sufficiency?

Connected Healthcare, Stronger Economies: OECD Maps the Future of Digital Health Reform

Can Southeast Asia Raise $2.1 Trillion to Unlock a Sustainable Blue Economy Before 2030?

AI Could Unlock Africa's Growth, But Infrastructure and Skills Hold the Key to Success: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026