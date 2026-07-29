Tension Over Hormuz: U.S.-Saudi Strikes Escalate Crisis

The United States and Saudi Arabia have initiated military strikes on Iran-backed groups in Iraq on Wednesday, citing their involvement in drone attacks on Saudi oil installations, leading Iran to warn that holding it accountable for the actions would be a serious error.

The strikes within Iraqi territory emerge as Oman proposes a diplomatic agreement from Gulf states to jointly manage the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz, vital for global oil and gas shipments. Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed action in the strait against three oil tankers due to their non-compliance with navigation rules.

As hostilities resume, the U.S. and Saudi airstrikes raise concerns about a potential escalation, affecting global oil prices and recalibrating regional power dynamics. Iran staunchly denies instigating recent military provocations, amidst ongoing efforts to reach regional consensus and stability through diplomatic initiatives.