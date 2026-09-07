AfD's Victory Sparks Major Reckoning in CDU Party

In a startling political development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged the seismic impact of the far-right AfD's election victory in Saxony-Anhalt on the CDU party.

Speaking to the Bild newspaper, Merz stated that such results have shaken the party to its very core, prompting an urgent need for introspection and change.

'We cannot simply carry on as before,' Merz urged, highlighting the necessity for new strategies both within the CDU and across the federal government.