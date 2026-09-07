AfD's Victory Sparks Major Reckoning in CDU Party

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses the shock within the CDU party following the far-right AfD's election win in Saxony-Anhalt. Merz emphasizes the need for significant change, stressing that the party and federal government cannot continue as before. The situation demands urgent attention and strategy reassessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 16:09 IST
AfD's Victory Sparks Major Reckoning in CDU Party
Friedrich Merz

In a startling political development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged the seismic impact of the far-right AfD's election victory in Saxony-Anhalt on the CDU party.

Speaking to the Bild newspaper, Merz stated that such results have shaken the party to its very core, prompting an urgent need for introspection and change.

'We cannot simply carry on as before,' Merz urged, highlighting the necessity for new strategies both within the CDU and across the federal government.

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