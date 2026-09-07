AfD's Victory Sparks Major Reckoning in CDU Party
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz addresses the shock within the CDU party following the far-right AfD's election win in Saxony-Anhalt. Merz emphasizes the need for significant change, stressing that the party and federal government cannot continue as before. The situation demands urgent attention and strategy reassessment.
In a startling political development, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz acknowledged the seismic impact of the far-right AfD's election victory in Saxony-Anhalt on the CDU party.
Speaking to the Bild newspaper, Merz stated that such results have shaken the party to its very core, prompting an urgent need for introspection and change.
'We cannot simply carry on as before,' Merz urged, highlighting the necessity for new strategies both within the CDU and across the federal government.