BRS MLC Tata Madhu Arrested for Remarks Against Telangana Speaker

In a significant development, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Tata Madhusudan, commonly known as Tata Madhu, was detained by Saifabad Police on Tuesday morning. The arrest pertains to a case involving alleged derogatory and abusive comments directed at Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar.

Following his arrest at 7 am, Madhu was transported to Narayanguda Police Station. The authorities proceeded to present him before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Nampally, Hyderabad. The case has been classified as Crime No. 364/2026, invoking specific sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to a complaint lodged by Pollepalli Venkatesham, Special Duty Officer to the Assembly Speaker, the incident originated on a busy Monday morning as the Assembly convened amidst heightened security. Allegedly, Madhu, along with BRS MLC N Naveen Kumar Reddy, gathered in a secure zone accessible to media and public, launching a verbal assault on the Speaker.

The complaint delineates specific remarks reportedly made publicly before journalists and Assembly staff, suggesting deliberate insult to Speaker Kumar, who identifies with the Scheduled Caste Madiga community. Inspector K Nageswara Rao is helming the investigative efforts.

This incident exacerbated tensions between political factions, as BRS legislators organized a protest against the Congress-led government on Monday, resulting in confrontations and multiple detentions, including those of KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao. The emotional Assembly session saw Speaker Kumar visibly distressed while recounting the allegedly disrespectful remarks.

Calls for accountability resounded from the ruling party members. Meanwhile, the Congress party rebuked the comments, demanding an apology from Madhu. The BRS, however, countered the claims, with Madhu asserting that his remarks targeted police actions during the protests, not the Speaker personally. The episode remains symbolic of ongoing political unrest in the region.