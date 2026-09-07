Congress MP Condemns BRS 'Disgrace' in Telangana Protest

In a scathing critique, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of bringing 'disgrace' to Indian democracy during a protest in Telangana on Monday. According to Chamala, the protest was marred by allegations of BRS leaders abusing the Dalit Speaker of the Telangana Assembly and engaging in misconduct with female police personnel.

Speaking to ANI, Chamala described the incident as a 'black day in the history of Indian democracy,' criticizing BRS leaders for allegedly choosing to instigate chaos outside the Assembly rather than addressing people's issues within. He particularly pointed fingers at KT Rama Rao for his leadership role during the disruptions.

The Congress MP expressed concern about the pattern of unruly behavior, highlighting that BRS members failed to advocate for public interests during the Assembly session, opting instead for street protests. He strongly condemned the alleged assault on police officers, particularly women, questioning the integrity of the opposition's actions and labeling them an affront to democratic principles.