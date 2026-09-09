Strategic Bonds Strengthened: Xi and Putin Affirm Ties with North Korea

In a show of strategic solidarity, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin conveyed messages on North Korea's 78th founding anniversary, signaling continued commitment to strong ties with Pyongyang. These gestures underscored collaboration to boost bilateral relations and ensure regional security amidst global political shifts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 03:52 IST
Strategic Bonds Strengthened: Xi and Putin Affirm Ties with North Korea
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Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed their strategic relationship with North Korea through messages during the 78th founding anniversary of the country.

Xi pledged to persist in enhancing China-North Korea relations, emphasizing the commitment of the Chinese ruling party and government to this endeavor. Simultaneously, Putin assured continued joint efforts with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to fortify the strategic partnership between their nations.

These messages, published in North Korea's Workers' Party newspaper Rodong Sinmun, highlighted the mutual aspiration for regional security and a fairer world order. Leaders from other countries also extended their congratulatory messages to Kim in recognition of the anniversary.

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