A Ukrainian drone attack targeted the Russian city of Novorossiysk, resulting in the deaths of four individuals, including a child, and injuring 29 others. The tragic event was confirmed by Veniamin Kondratyev, governor of the southern Krasnodar region, in a statement released on Telegram Wednesday.

The attack highlights the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Novorossiysk becoming the latest site of conflict. The incident has sparked widespread concern over the escalating violence and its implications for civilians in the area.

Local authorities are responding to the aftermath as emergency services are deployed to manage the situation, while international reactions pour in, calling for de-escalation and renewed dialogue.