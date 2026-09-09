Telangana Turmoil: BRS vs Congress Showdown Escalates

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, after meeting the Telangana Governor, fiercely criticized the ruling Congress government for suspending over 20 party MLAs and blocking party leaders at the Assembly gates during a protest. He accused Congress of attacking BRS women legislators and raised concerns about an attack on the residence of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also the Leader of the Opposition.

The Governor promised an inquiry into the alleged violence against BRS leaders. Rama Rao warned that the party might approach the National Human Rights Commission and the National Commission for Women if justice remains elusive. The BRS, he argued, was merely advocating for Telangana's populace, questioning the Congress government's failure to fulfill its promises even after 1,000 days in power.

Amid the turmoil, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended more than 20 BRS MLAs, including influential figures like KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao, for the rest of the Monsoon Session, citing disruption and slogan-shouting. The suspensions followed Rama Rao's demands for a debate on deteriorating state law and order, highlighting alleged threats to K Chandrashekhar Rao. In a related development, MLC Thatha Madhusudan faced arrest over derogatory comments against the Speaker.