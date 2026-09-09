ED Raids on Karnataka Minister: Political Vendetta Alleged by Congress

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has vehemently criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following a series of Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi. Shivakumar dismissed the actions as politically motivated maneuvers by the BJP, accusing them of exploiting central agencies for political ends.

Addressing the media, Shivakumar emphasized that such moves are not new, with ED interventions having occurred previously. Highlighting Jarkiholi's reputation in business and community service, he assured transparency in addressing the inquiries. He maintained that there is no need for alarm, reiterating allegations of political misuse by the BJP.

Drawing attention to similar high-profile cases, Shivakumar referenced past probes where no significant misconduct was found. Meanwhile, Congress Minister Priyank Kharge criticized the disproportionate targeting of opposition leaders, citing statistics of raids with minimal convictions, and alleged a pattern of politically charged investigative actions before elections.