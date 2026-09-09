Suspension Drama: 20 BRS MLAs Ousted from Telangana Assembly

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs, including prominent figures such as KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, for allegedly causing disruptions. The suspension is set for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.

The suspension followed a ruckus over the BRS's demand for an urgent discussion on deteriorating law and order in the state. The BRS called for a session under Rule 63, addressing police 'high-handedness,' threats to opposition leader K Chandrashekar Rao, and other pressing issues.

Tensions have flared between the opposition BRS and the ruling Congress, with protests escalating in the Assembly. A BRS delegation plans to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to address their grievances further. This confrontation underscores the deepening political divide in Telangana.