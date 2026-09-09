Suspension Drama: 20 BRS MLAs Ousted from Telangana Assembly

Amidst heated discussions, 20 BRS MLAs including leaders like KT Rama Rao were suspended from Telangana Assembly's Monsoon Session for creating disruptions. The opposition clashed with the ruling Congress, demanding talks on law and order issues. A BRS delegation plans to meet the Governor over recent legislative confrontations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 12:23 IST
Suspension Drama: 20 BRS MLAs Ousted from Telangana Assembly
Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar (Photo/Telangana I&PR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar suspended over 20 BRS MLAs, including prominent figures such as KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, for allegedly causing disruptions. The suspension is set for the remainder of the Monsoon Session.

The suspension followed a ruckus over the BRS's demand for an urgent discussion on deteriorating law and order in the state. The BRS called for a session under Rule 63, addressing police 'high-handedness,' threats to opposition leader K Chandrashekar Rao, and other pressing issues.

Tensions have flared between the opposition BRS and the ruling Congress, with protests escalating in the Assembly. A BRS delegation plans to meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to address their grievances further. This confrontation underscores the deepening political divide in Telangana.

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