High Stakes Call Delayed: Germany Postpones Conversation with Trump

The German government has delayed a significant phone call between Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump, previously scheduled ahead of the September 11 attacks anniversary. As of Wednesday, a new date remains unscheduled for the diplomatic dialogue, according to a government spokesperson.

While the spokesperson refrained from providing an immediate reason for the delay, the backdrop includes Trump's recent comments. On Tuesday, Trump criticized Germany's immigration rules and regulations, characterizing them as ‘horrible.’ He suggested that these policies contributed to the electoral success of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany party in a recent state election.

The postponement of such a high-level call signals ongoing tensions concerning immigration views between the two governments, underscoring the complexity of diplomatic relations.