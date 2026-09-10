BRICS Summit Sparks Political Controversy Amidst India's 'Atithi Devo Bhava' Tradition

In a sharp retort to Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh upheld India’s cultural ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'—treating guests with reverence. Speaking with ANI in Delhi, Singh stressed that India's hosting of the BRICS Summit aligns with its tradition of respecting foreign delegates.

Lalan Singh further criticized Chidambaram, suggesting that the Congress leader was unduly politicizing India's global engagements. His comments were matched by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who likened the opposition's resistance to hosting the summit to the metaphor of a 'displeased uncle,' claiming the opposition suffers from a 'Fear Of Missing Out' (FOMO) over rising national standing.

Chidambaram had previously expressed skepticism regarding tangible gains from India's participation in forums like BRICS. Despite this, preparations for the 2026 BRICS Summit in Delhi are underway, aiming to showcase India's commitment to sustained development and international cooperation under its theme of resilience and innovation.