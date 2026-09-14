Skepticism and Hope Surround 18th BRICS Summit's Promises

During the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur expressed skepticism about the BJP-led government's promises, wondering if they would lead to actual results. Past summits, according to Thakur, haven't been fruitful, though he conceded potential benefits if governmental statements are met with action.

Thakur noted that while grand promises often emerge from these events, their long-term impact remains uncertain. Despite the mixed results of previous summits, he remained hopeful that actual implementation of these goals would positively impact the populace.

On the sidelines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in numerous diplomatic meetings, emphasizing India's role on the global stage. Highlights included talks with global leaders such as Russia's Putin and China's Xi, focusing on multilateral cooperation and addressing critical geopolitical issues.

Furthermore, the New Delhi Declaration highlighted key concerns, including the need for peace and stability in West Asia, protection of civilians, and adherence to international law to maintain global trade and energy supplies.

Significant attention was given to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with BRICS calling for adherence to UN resolutions and expressing concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza, advocating for peaceful resolutions and protection of Palestinian rights.