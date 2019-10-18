International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Former MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana joins BJP

Former Haryana Minister and three-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 18-10-2019 15:56 IST
Former MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana joins BJP

Kartar Singh Bhadana joins BJP on Friday in New Delhi [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Former Haryana Minister and three-time MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was given the party's membership at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi in the morning today.

He was earlier with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). Bhadana had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Narendra Singh Tomar from Moren seat.

He has been the MLA from Khatauli seat in Uttar Pradesh and Samalka seat in Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019