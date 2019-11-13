Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath. It was decided after a meeting between Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held recently.

It has been learned that previous ministers, who also won during the recently held Haryana Assembly elections, may be given ministerial berth. In the meeting, discussion may have been held over various permutations and combination to balance caste, regional as well as gender factors in order to give representation to all sections and maximum regions of the state. The seven Independent MLAs who extended their support to the BJP- JJP government will have to be adjusted.

Five out of these seven Independent leaders held a meeting in Delhi on Tuesday in this regard. The Haryana cabinet can have a maximum of 13 ministers including the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, out of which three ministerial berth set to go to JJP , one or two may go to Independent, rest of them would be decided by the BJP. (ANI)

