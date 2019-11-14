International Development News
Development News Edition

Whistleblower never met or talked with Schiff - source

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 02:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 02:28 IST
Whistleblower never met or talked with Schiff - source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The whistleblower who prompted an impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump never met or spoke with congressman Adam Schiff, the Democrat leading impeachment hearings in Congress, a source familiar with the whistleblower's contacts said.

In the weeks before Wednesday's first public hearing in the impeachment inquiry, Republicans on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and other Trump supporters have suggested that Schiff personally met with the whistleblower. "Remember how we got here?" U.S. Representative Devin Nunes, the senior Republican on the committee, told a Sinclair Broadcasting reporter in mid-October. "This was the chairman of the Intelligence Committee meeting with the whistleblower, and then the whistleblower going forward and hiring an attorney and then moving on from there."

In his opening statement at the Intelligence Committee's hearing on Wednesday, Nunes was more cautious, saying he knew committee staff had held "direct discussions" with the whistleblower before the official's complaint was submitted to the intelligence community inspector general. Nunes demanded to know what was the "full extent of Democrats' coordination" with the whistleblower.

In response, committee Chairman Schiff denied even knowing the whistleblower's identity. The source familiar with the whistleblower's contacts with investigators said allegations that Schiff met or had any other contact with the whistleblower were "completely false."

The whistleblower did meet once with an Intelligence Committee staff member in late July in order to inquire about the congressional investigative process, the source said. The source said the whistleblower and the committee staff member had known each other from prior work but their contacts had been "professional" and they were "not friends or close."

He said the committee staffer told the whistleblower to hire a lawyer and speak to the intelligence community inspector general. The whistleblower subsequently filed a complaint with the spy agency watchdog alleging that Trump pressured Ukraine's president in a July 25 phone call to investigate one of Trump's political rivals, Democratic presidential hopeful and former Vice President Joe Biden, over his son Hunter's business dealings in Ukraine.

The whistleblower filed the complaint on Aug. 12 and the inspector general, Michael Atkinson, determined it was credible. The whistleblower's allegations, and evidence from multiple career U.S. government officials who dealt with issues related to Ukraine, fueled moves by congressional Democrats to open the impeachment inquiry.

At the end of the Intelligence Committee's first public hearing on Wednesday, the committee's Democratic majority voted down a proposal by Republicans that the panel subpoena the whistleblower to give closed-door testimony. A spokesman for Nunes did not respond to a request for comment about the source's remarks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump threat of more China tariffs could hit consumer goods before Christmas

U.S. President Donald Trumps threat to jack up U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods if the worlds two largest economies fail to reach a trade deal could raise the price of cellphones, laptops, and toys less than two weeks before Christmas.Trump on...

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Nadal roars back from brink to beat Medvedev

Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-73 6-3 7-64. The world number one will now like...

U.S. should resolve issues involving Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles -White House

The United States needs to resolve issues involving Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system to achieve progress on other fronts, the White House said on Wednesday during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.In order to a...

India world's most open, investment friendly economy, PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

India is the worlds most open and investment friendly economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he wooed the BRICS business leaders and urged them to invest in the countrys infrastructure development. Addressing the clo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019