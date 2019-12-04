MP EOW registers complaint against BJP MP G S Damor

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police has registered a complaint against BJP leader and Ratlam MP G S Damor in connection with a Rs 12 crore purchase related to the Kumbh Mela held here three years ago. Damor said he was innocent, and the complaint was "politically motivated".

"Atamjeet Saluja, an Indore resident, had filed a complaint against Damor at our Bhopal headquarterssome months ago. The complaint came to us for comment. We found it fit for Preliminary Enquiry (PE)," Ujjain EOW chief Rajesh Raghuvanshi told PTI. "Our headquarters has registered the complaint for PE on our initial finding and suggestions," he added.

The complaint alleged that Damor, then engineer- in-chief of MP Public Health Engineering, committed irregularities in the purchase of water tanks worth around Rs 12 crore for the Kumbha Mela. "The complaint is politically motivated. I have not indulged in any wrongdoing and I am open to PE as I will come out clean," Damor told reporters.

After resigning from government service, he contested assembly election from Jhabua on BJP ticket and defeated Congress' Vikrant Bhuria. He later contested the Lok Sabha election from Ratlam-Jhabua seat, and defeated Vikrant's father and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria.

Subsequently Damor resigned as Jhabua MLA, leading to a mid-term poll in which the Congress wrested the assembly seat from the BJP..

