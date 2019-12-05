BJP issues three-line whip to Lok Sabha MPs

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday issued a three-line whip to its members in Lok Sabha. Through the whip, the party has asked its MPs to be present in Lok Sabha from December 9 till 12.

Several important bills, including the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) are likely to be tabled in the Lower House of Parliament on Monday, according to sources. The Business Advisory Committee of the Lower House, which met earlier today, has taken the decision to introduce CAB on and decided December 9, they said.

The CAB was cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday. It seeks to provide citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh if they faced persecution in their countries. (ANI)

