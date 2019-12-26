NRC required in West Bengal : Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday that NRC is required in the state because infiltrators have become the vote banks of the ruling Trinamool Congress. He criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's opposition to NPR and said that it has become her habit to resist whatever is good for the country.

Ghosh told newsmen here, "NRC should be implemented in West Bengal. Mamata Banerjee needs the help of the infiltrators, who have become its votebank, to win elections". "Let CAA happen first here, then we will see what to do with NRC," he said.

Regarding updation of the NRC in Assam, Ghosh said BJP has no link with it as it was done under the directions of the Supreme Court. "But there had been some lapses which are being sorted out presently," he said.

About NPR, he said it was started by the Congress in 2010. "Subsequently we (BJP) came to power. It is the duty of the government to continue with the process." On Banerjee's stiff resistance to NPR, preparation for which has been stayed by the West Bengal government, he said it was "her habit to resist whatever is good for the country". PTI dc KK KK KK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.