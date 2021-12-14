Minister rules out sale or transfer of Mysore Lamp Works land; space to be used for showcasing Bengaluru heritage & culture

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday ruled out sale or transfer of any part of land belonging to the Mysore Lamp Works Limited factory to private parties.

Instead, the land would be used to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Bengaluru and preserve the green space in the heart of the city.

Nirani's office said in a statement that during his reply in the Legislative Council, he categorically denied any move to sell or transfer the Mysore Lamp Works Limited's land to private parties.

''Our aim is to use the available space to showcase our rich culture and heritage. The Chief Secretary will be the chairman of seven-member Trust. Development Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Urban Development, BBMP Chief Commissioner, ACS Commerce and Industry Department and Commissioner for Industries will be among the seven members,'' he was quoted as saying.

The minister also stated that five eminent persons will be part of the Trust to guide and two have already been appointed.

''I've clarified very clearly in this House that there is no question of selling or transferring the land. The Trust is in the name of Mysore Lamps and will continue to do so,'' Minister clarified.

The Minister also said the Trust will be used to develop the land and showcase Bengaluru's heritage and cited the examples of similar initiatives in countries like China and Japan.

''The government had issued an order on December 1, 2020 approving implementation of novel 'Experience Bengaluru Project' on the land belonging to the Mysore Lamp Works Limited factory in Malleswaram. A Public Charitable Trust in the name of 'Bengaluru Heritage and Environment Trust' has been registered on 08-06-2021,'' he told the House.

The 21-acre land is owned by the Mysore Lamp Works Limited which was declared a sick industry in 1996, the statement read.

It said the Labour Department had permitted closure of the company in 2002 and subsequently it was closed in 2003.

Further, the government created a corpus of Rs 25 crore in the Bengaluru Heritage and Environment Trust and released Rs 10 crore for the Trust in May 2021.

The Trust is preparing a detailed project report for the 'Experience Bengaluru Project' in the Mysore Lamp Works Limited and 'Tree Park and repurposing of existing buildings' in the NGEF land.

The main objective of the Trust is to preserve, create, exhibit, fund or promote any monuments, places or structures of artistic or historic interest. And also preserve and increase the green space in Bengaluru and promote the state's culture and heritage, the Minister's office said.

