Left Menu

Right-wing activists allegedly disrupt Christmas prayers in Gurugram

A group of men claiming to be right-wing activists allegedly barged into the premises of a church in Pataudi here on the eve of Christmas and disrupted the prayers, according to a viral video. Its an infringement of our right to pray and religion. Pataudi station house officer Amit Kumar said the police did not receive any complaint so far.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 25-12-2021 13:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 13:14 IST
Right-wing activists allegedly disrupt Christmas prayers in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A group of men claiming to be right-wing activists allegedly barged into the premises of a church in Pataudi here on the eve of Christmas and disrupted the prayers, according to a viral video. Police, however, said they have not received any complaint. The video shows some men entering the church premises on Thursday evening and raising slogans 'Jai Shree Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. They are seen allegedly pushing the choir members down the stage and snatching the mike. The incident comes at a time when offering namaz in certain open spaces in Gurugram has kicked up a controversy. A local pastor told PTI, ''It was scary as we had women and children around in the church. The nuisance is increasing with each passing day. It's an infringement of our right to pray and religion.'' Pataudi station house officer Amit Kumar said the police did not receive any complaint so far. The local administration is yet to respond.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
2
ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA Singapore

ThriveDX Hosts Inaugural Capture the Flag (CTF) Cyber Competition with CSA S...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; sudden food aversion in toddlers may be due to COVID; Launch of NASA's new space telescope delayed until Christmas Day

Science News Roundup: Common health issues raise risk for severe COVID-19; s...

 Global
4
Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Step away from the table – why do you keep eating when you’re full

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021