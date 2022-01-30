North Korea fires missile into sea off east coast

North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, days after a flurry of ballistic missile tests.

If confirmed, this would be North Korea's seventh rocket volley of the year as leader Kim Jong Un has said he wanted to bolster the military with cutting edge technology at a time when talks with South Korea and the United States have stalled. Japan's coast guard said in a statement on Sunday that North Korea appeared to have fired a ballistic missile.

North Korea on Friday confirmed launches of four missiles in the past week, including the launch of two long-range cruise missiles.

