Poland sees Russian actions as threat to Eastern Europe, EU

Poland condemns Russia's decision to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and sees its actions as a threat to the whole region and the European Union, Polish President Andrzej Duda said on Wednesday.

"Russia's actions are of great concern to us. We take them very seriously," Duda said during a news conference after signing a joint declaration with the Ukrainian and Lithuanian presidents in Kyiv.

"We believe that they pose a threat not only to Ukraine but to our entire region, to NATO's eastern flank and the EU as a whole."

