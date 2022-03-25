Left Menu

48 pc samples from Delhi's STPs didn't meet wastewater standards in 2021-22: Outcome Budget

All samples met the prescribed standards, the Outcome Budget said.Poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from STPs and CETPs is the main reason behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna River.Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2022 17:02 IST
48 pc samples from Delhi's STPs didn't meet wastewater standards in 2021-22: Outcome Budget
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Around half of the samples collected from sewage treatment plants in Delhi in the financial year 2021-22 (up to December) did not meet the prescribed standards for wastewater, according to the city government's Outcome Budget presented in the Assembly on Friday.

It said that out of the 438 samples collected for monitoring of STPs up to December, 52 per cent met the prescribed standards.

Of the 206 samples tested from Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in the period against the annual target of 156, around 63 per cent did not meet the norms.

The environment department collected 176 samples up to December 2021 for monitoring of stack emissions from industries, power plants, hotels etc., against the annual target of 700. All samples met the prescribed standards, the Outcome Budget said.

Poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from STPs and CETPs is the main reason behind high levels of pollution in the Yamuna River.

Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day. The 35 STPs at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 89 per cent of their capacity.

Thirteen common effluent treatment plants in the city treat effluent from industrial areas across Delhi.

The data showed authorities inspected 6,460 industries up to December, 2021 for violation of pollution control laws. According to the data, 75 per cent of the 1,778 defaulting units had been closed up to December, 2021.

The government said 93 per cent of the 14,980 complaints received on the Green Delhi App for violation of anti-pollution norms had been resolved till December end.

Delhi also recorded an increase of 493 hectares of green cover up to Dec 2021 against the target of 600 hectares during 2021-22.

TRENDING

1
Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

Using artificial intelligence to red-flag emerging pandemics

 Australia
2
'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

'It could have been me': woman in Mariupol buries stepfather as ground thaws

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'ominous' Spinosaurus; Risk of type 2 diabetes rises after COVID; organ transplant from donors who had COVID likely safe and more

Science News Roundup: Bone density study confirms watery lifestyle of 'omino...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamacare health insurance;

Health News Roundup: U.S. signs up more than 14.5 million people for Obamaca...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022