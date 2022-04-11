No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; light rainfall likely on Apr 13
- Country:
- India
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.
In Haryana, Faridabad's Bopani recorded a high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here.
Sizzling heat also swept Gurugram and Hisar which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5 degrees Celsius in Narnaul and at 42.5 degrees Celsius in Bhiwani.
Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, Ambala 41.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 43.7 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 41.5 degrees Celsius, Patiala 42.6 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 41.7 degrees Celsius.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius.
People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.
A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, according to the weather office.
Dust-raising winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday, the MeT centre said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
Pardos Real Estate arm buys 41-acre land in Haryana; to build warehousing park at Rs 200 cr cost
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as nationwide strike enters second day
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike