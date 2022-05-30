Science News Roundup: French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 30-05-2022 02:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

French officials to use orcas sounds to guide lost killer whale back to sea

A plan has been hatched to guide a killer whale adrift in France's River Seine back to the sea — using orca sounds, local officials said on Friday. Following a meeting with national and international scientists, including marine mammal specialists, the local prefecture said it would monitor the killer whale from a distance with a drone while emitting orca communications in an attempt to guide it back to the sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

