Ukraine's Zelenskiy spoke to France's Macron about demilitarising nuclear plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, calling for it to be "demilitarized".

"Our position is the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

