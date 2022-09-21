Left Menu

Wildfire breaks out in Turkey's southwestern Marmaris resort

A wildfire burned Wednesday in the Turkish port town of Marmaris, a tourist destination on the Aegean Sea, and a firefighting helicopter crashed, seriously injuring one person on board. The government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 21-09-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 19:52 IST
Wildfire breaks out in Turkey's southwestern Marmaris resort
Representaive image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A wildfire burned Wednesday in the Turkish port town of Marmaris, a tourist destination on the Aegean Sea, and a firefighting helicopter crashed, seriously injuring one person on board. The Mugla local governor's office said the fire erupted in forests around the Yalancibogaz area. Television images showed heavy smoke rising from mountains bordering the sea.

Winds blowing at 14 km (9 miles) per hour were fuelling the blaze, the Mugla municipality office said. Fifteen helicopters and eight planes were dumping water on the fire, while hundreds of personnel and dozens of water trucks and police water cannons worked on the ground to extinguish it. Human-induced climate change is making heatwaves more likely and more severe, scientists say.

Last summer's wildfires, most of which also occurred near Marmaris, were the most intense on record in Turkey, a European Union atmosphere monitor said at the time, adding that the Mediterranean had become a wildfire hot spot. The government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – ...

 United States
2
Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cogn...

 India
3
Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subconti...

 India
4
Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022