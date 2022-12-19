Left Menu

Croatia police find 10 migrants stuck in flooded border area

PTI | Zagreb | Updated: 19-12-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 16:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Croatia

Croatian police said on Monday that they have pulled 10 migrants from freezing waters on the border with Bosnia.

Police were alerted on Sunday around 6 pm that a group of people were stuck in a flooded area around the Sava River after their small boat had ruptured.

The migrants previously had crossed the Sava from Bosnia but got stranded in the flood waters some 50 metres (yards) away, a police statement said.

Police said on Monday that the Sava River on the border with Bosnia is dangerous and full of debris that can damage small boats that migrants use to cross.

Last week, police found six men from Afghanistan who were also stuck in the flooding zone, cold and exhausted.

Migrants cross into European Union member state Croatia from neighbouring Bosnia or Serbia with an aim to get to Western Europe.

The number of people using the so-called Balkan land route into Europe has spiked recently. The route leads from Turkey to Greece or Bulgaria, then to North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia, Hungary or Croatia.

