Left Menu

Stranded Indian fishermen rescued by British vessel; brought back by Indian Coast Guard

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2023 21:46 IST | Created: 02-01-2023 21:42 IST
Stranded Indian fishermen rescued by British vessel; brought back by Indian Coast Guard
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
  • Country:
  • India

Fourteen Indian fishermen, who were stranded at Salomon Islands --a British Indian Ocean Territory-- following the breakdown of their fishing vessel in the sea, were rescued by a British vessel, official sources said here on Monday.

The fishermen were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard off Tamil Nadu coast today, they said.

Sources said the Coast Guard's station at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram received information from Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (Mumbai) regarding a crew of 14 Indian fishermen rescued by OSV 'Grampian Endurance', a multi-purpose offshore vessel, currently sailing under the flag of United Kingdom (UK) from Salomon Islands on December 27.

The Indian fishing boat had sailed out from Thengapattanam fishing harbour in Tamil Nadu on November 27, 2022. After reaching their fishing area, their boat experienced engine breakdown. The Indian fishermen with the help of a Sri Lankan fishing boat towed their boat to the nearby land and anchored. But due to inclement weather, fishermen were not able to sustain themselves in the boat and they took their dinghy and reached Ile Anglaise, Salomon Islands (British Indian Ocean Territory 5°S of Equator), they said.

The stranded fishermen were sighted by offshore support vessel (OSV) Grampian Endurance from the island located in the Indian Ocean. They were rescued and brought near the Indian coast this morning. When the British vessel passed off Tamil Nadu's Colachel coast, the Indian fishermen were handed over to the Indian Coast Guard Ship C-441.

ICG ship met OSV Grampian 15 nautical miles away from Colachel and took all fishermen onboard safely. After entering Vizhinjam harbour, all 14 fishermen were taken to the medical room at Coast Guard Station Vizhinjam, they said. The fishermen are healthy, and they have been handed over to the Coastal police Vizhinjam for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from Ch...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel with mainland China; France urges EU peers to test Chinese travellers for COVID and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong eyeing Jan 8 to resume cross-border travel wi...

 Global
3
Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

Rupee falls over 11 pc in 2022 -- worst since 2013

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases surge after reopening; The New Year rings in as Asia and Europe usher out stormy 2022 and more

Health News Roundup: Xi says COVID control is entering new phase as cases su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023