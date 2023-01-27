Gaza militants fire rockets at Israel -Israeli military

Palestinian militants on Friday fired two rockets from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel that were intercepted by missile defenses, the Israeli military said.

The rockets triggered sirens in Israeli communities near the border with Gaza, warning residents to take shelter. There were no reports of injuries. The rocket fire from Gaza, which is controlled by the Islamist militant group Hamas, came after an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday that led to the largest single death toll in years of fighting.

Israeli commandos had killed seven gunmen and two civilians during the raid on the flashpoint town of Jenin, stirring fear of further flare-ups. Hamas and the smaller militant group Islamic Jihad promised a response to the Jenin raid, but there was no immediate claim for the rocket fire.

