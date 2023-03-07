Left Menu

Centre's 'janaushadhi pariyojana' boon for low-income families: Jharkhand guv

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:05 IST
Centre's 'janaushadhi pariyojana' boon for low-income families: Jharkhand guv
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that the purchase of quality medicines is a big concern for the poor, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Tuesday stated that the 'Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojna (PMBJP)' will prove to be a boon for low-income families.

The scheme decreased the financial burden on families that have members suffering from serious illnesses by providing them with quality medicines at reasonable prices, he said.

Insisting that people in the backward and tribal-dominated areas still struggle to have access to proper healthcare facilities, the governor, while addressing a programme here, also said that effective implementation of the scheme was necessary to end their woes.

The governor also lauded the Centre's 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' for giving the poorest of the poor health insurance coverage for free.

''Every citizen should have access to proper healthcare facilities. Generic medicines should be made available to people in all districts and community hospitals,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

INSIGHT-Biden's clean energy factory jobs may elude U.S. union workers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023