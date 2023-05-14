Left Menu

Blue Star targeting to double exports within 3 years, says top official

The AC market in the US and Europe is very big compared with India, he noted.This year, the company has also bagged a major order from Bengaluru metro, worth more than Rs 500 crore, he added.On the companys plans, he said, We want to consolidate our leadership in existing business...

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-05-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2023 11:16 IST
Blue Star targeting to double exports within 3 years, says top official
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Blue Star Ltd is targeting to double its exports within three years as the company looks to expand its international footprint.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan said the company's exports are worth around Rs 800 crore at present and would like to double these within three years.

According to Thiagarajan, the company is going to expand its international footprint.

''We were only in the Middle East (earlier). This year, we have opened an office in the US, Japan, and Europe. So, we want to enter these markets,'' he said.

''You know China plus one strategy. People want to look at India other than China. Under that, we are exploring these markets. Today, we do exports of around Rs 800 crore, we would like to double it within three years,'' Thiagarajan told PTI here. The AC market in the US and Europe is very big compared with India, he noted.

This year, the company has also bagged a ''major order from Bengaluru metro, worth more than Rs 500 crore'', he added.

On the company's plans, he said, ''We want to consolidate our leadership in existing business... second is to get into large chillers. We were doing up to 600 tonnes of chillers, now we will be doing up to 1,000 tonnes...third is to expand our international footprint''.

The air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration major has been manufacturing a wide range of chillers that cool spaces such as office complexes, IT parks, hospitals, airports, hotels and shopping malls.

Blue Star Ltd recently unveiled a comprehensive range of air conditioners, including ''best-in-class affordable'' range and a ''flagship premium'' range, for the summer season.

The company is targeting to sell one million units this year as against over 8 lakh units last year.

Replying to a question, Thiagarajan said split air-conditioners are more in demand across the country than window ACs.

The company has an 8,000-strong dealer network. ''We would like to take it to 10,000 this year,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA issues marketing denial for 6,500 flavored e-cigarettes and more

Health News Roundup: WHO declares end to mpox public health emergency; FDA i...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Medicare up to $5 billion a year, study finds; US FDA advisers narrowly back Sarepta's Duchenne gene therapy for accelerated approval and more

Health News Roundup: Eisai, Biogen Alzheimer's drug Leqembi would cost US Me...

 Global
3
Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Industry

Cogito Tech Emerges as the Shining Star in the Global Data Annotation Indust...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercial space station; Argentina's Bioceres to expand GMO wheat sales via seed marketers

Science News Roundup: Space startup partners with SpaceX to launch commercia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023