Amit Shah to inaugurate projects, Modi community convention during 2-day Gujarat visit

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-05-2023 19:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 19:31 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit of Gujarat from Saturday, during which he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several projects and attend programmes in Devbhumi Dwarka, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, officials said.

In Ahmedabad, he will inaugurate a national convention of the Modi community on Sunday, while in Devbhumi Dwarka, Shah will lay the foundation stone of a building for the National Academy of Coastal Policing, they said.

In Gandhinagar, the Union minister will attend four programmes on Saturday and Sunday, including an event where he will distribute sports materials to children of a primary school in Borij village.

He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various developmental projects of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and also attend a cricket match organised in Gandhinagar (North) Assembly seat.

During his visit, Shah will commission 320 buses of the state road transport corporation and also inaugurate a modern organic testing laboratory of Amulfed Dairy in Gandhinagar.

In Ahmedabad, Shah will inaugurate a national convention of the Modi community as well as a gymnasium and library in Naranpura ward.

He will inaugurate a redeveloped lake at Chharodi village in Ahmedabad and inaugurate and lay foundations stones of various civic projects, they said.

