Sweltering heat scorches Bihar

Sweltering heat scorched Bihar on Sunday with the mercury crossing 43 degrees Celsius in at least five districts, officials said.

Heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in most parts of the state for the next five-six days, they said.

Bhagalpur and Khagaria recorded 43.2 degrees Celsius, Bhojpur recorded 43.1 degrees Celsius, and Aurangabad and Banka were at 43 degrees Celsius.

State capital Patna recorded a maximum of 42.5 degrees Celsius.

