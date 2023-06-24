Left Menu

Maha: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar districts

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:56 IST
Maha: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar districts
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra causing water-logging in many low-lying areas on Saturday.

Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated and people had to make their way through knee-deep water in the evening.

In Thane city, several areas were flooded but there were no reports of any mishap due to rains, officials said.

In Vasai city in Palghar district, the balcony of an old two-storey factory building collapsed at around 9.45 pm, but no one was injured, officials said.

Some areas in Vasai were flooded, according to the police control room.

In Thane, incidents of collapse of trees are reported, according to Fire Brigade officials.

The roof of a house in Kasarvadavali in Thane city was ripped off due to heavy rains, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 2024 hopefuls back abortion limits one year after Roe v Wade overturned and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Republican 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023