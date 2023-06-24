Maha: Heavy rains in Thane and Palghar districts

Heavy rains lashed Thane and Palghar districts in Maharashtra causing water-logging in many low-lying areas on Saturday.

Several areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, and Badlapur in Thane district were inundated and people had to make their way through knee-deep water in the evening.

In Thane city, several areas were flooded but there were no reports of any mishap due to rains, officials said.

In Vasai city in Palghar district, the balcony of an old two-storey factory building collapsed at around 9.45 pm, but no one was injured, officials said.

Some areas in Vasai were flooded, according to the police control room.

In Thane, incidents of collapse of trees are reported, according to Fire Brigade officials.

The roof of a house in Kasarvadavali in Thane city was ripped off due to heavy rains, an official said.

