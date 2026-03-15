Tragedy in Ghazipur: Mystery Chemical Odor Claims Young Life

A young life was tragically cut short in East Delhi's Ghazipur area when a suspected chemical odor was reported from a flat. Authorities reported that the incident left a two-and-a-half-year-old girl dead and her elder sister unconscious, raising alarm in the neighborhood.

According to a police report, the emergency call came in at around 2:19 pm on Sunday, describing an overpowering chemical smell emanating from Ashirwad Apartment. Two children were found unconscious by their mother. They were transported to a nearby hospital in Noida, where the younger child was declared dead. Her seven-year-old sister was stabilized and is recovering.

A crime team and the District Disaster Management Authority conducted an initial investigation but found no indication of foul play. Authorities are awaiting the results of an examination by a forensic science expert to determine if a chemical leak or other hazardous substance was involved. Investigations continue to reveal the cause behind the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)