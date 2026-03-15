Tragedy in Ghazipur: Mystery Chemical Odor Claims Young Life
A suspected chemical odor in a Ghazipur flat led to a tragic incident where a two-year-old girl died and her elder sister fell unconscious. Authorities are probing the circumstances, with no initial foul play detected. Experts are investigating to find the cause of the mysterious odor.
- Country:
- India
A young life was tragically cut short in East Delhi's Ghazipur area when a suspected chemical odor was reported from a flat. Authorities reported that the incident left a two-and-a-half-year-old girl dead and her elder sister unconscious, raising alarm in the neighborhood.
According to a police report, the emergency call came in at around 2:19 pm on Sunday, describing an overpowering chemical smell emanating from Ashirwad Apartment. Two children were found unconscious by their mother. They were transported to a nearby hospital in Noida, where the younger child was declared dead. Her seven-year-old sister was stabilized and is recovering.
A crime team and the District Disaster Management Authority conducted an initial investigation but found no indication of foul play. Authorities are awaiting the results of an examination by a forensic science expert to determine if a chemical leak or other hazardous substance was involved. Investigations continue to reveal the cause behind the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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