Manali, Dalhousie receive fresh snow, no relief from cold wave in Himachal

The tourist destinations of Manali and Dalhousie on Saturday received fresh spell of snow. Shimla had a clear day in the morning but icy winds accompanied by traces of snow lashed the town and surrounding areas for a short duration.

Reeling under biting cold wave conditions, people in Himachal Pradesh had no relief as minimum temperatures stayed below normal at most places following light snowfall in tribal areas and higher hills.

Nichar recorded 10 cm of snowfall, followed by Kalpa 7.8 cm, Sangla 2.8 cm, Pooh 0.6 cm, while Shimla and Kufri received traces of snow.

Kukumseri was the coldest with a low of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Narkanda and Kalpa minus 3.8 degrees each, Kufri minus 2.2 degrees, Reckong Peo minus 0.8 degree, Shimla zero degree while Solan and Manali recorded 1.4 and 1.6 degrees, respectively.

The day temperatures also dropped by a few notches and Kalpa recorded a high of 1.7 degrees Celsius, followed by Kukumseri 2.6 degrees, Kufri 2.9 degrees and Narkanda 3.8 degrees, while Dalhousie recorded a high of 4.1 degrees, ten degrees below normal. The local MeT office has predicted snowfall at many places in high hills from February 25 to March 1 and rains at a few places in mid hills on February 26, 27 and 29 and at many places on March 1 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Himalayan region from February 26.

The MeT office also issued a Yellow warning of thunderstorm and lightning at few places on February 26, 27 and 29 and March 1 as a fresh western disturbance would affect the Himalayan region from February 26.

The state received 105 cm rains during the winter season against normal rainfall 166.6 mm, a deficit of 37 per cent from January 1 to February 24.

However, the state received 98.3 mm rains in February till date against normal rainfall of 81.3 mm and excess of 21 per cent.

