Himachal Pradesh: A Role Model State on Republic Day

Himachal Pradesh's top leaders extended warm greetings to the state's residents on the eve of Republic Day, calling for unity and prosperity. Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the Constitution's central role in guiding the nation's progress and hailed the state's achievements.

Governor Shukla highlighted the dedication and hard work of the people as pivotal to Himachal Pradesh's emergence as a blueprint for others. He encouraged a continued drive toward a prosperous India.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated the government's long-term commitment to development and self-reliance, inviting all societal sections to join in achieving these collective goals. He stressed the importance of active participation to make Himachal Pradesh the most progressive state.

(With inputs from agencies.)