Left Menu

IMD Confirms Rare Cloudburst in Kalamassery, Kerala

The India Meteorological Department confirmed a cloudburst in Kalamassery, near Kochi, on May 28. Intense rainfall lasted an hour, causing significant flooding and disruptions. The Automatic Weather Station recorded 103 mm of rain in an hour. Historically, such events were undetected due to lack of observatories.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:35 IST
IMD Confirms Rare Cloudburst in Kalamassery, Kerala
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday that the heavy rainfall event in Kalamassery near Kochi on May 28 was indeed a cloudburst.

The acute downpour, which persisted for an hour, resulted in substantial flooding across many regions of Kalamassery, crippling life in the bustling industrial area of Kerala.

According to IMD officials, the Automatic Weather Station at the Advanced Center for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) on the CUSAT campus in Thrikkakara documented an extraordinary 103 mm of rain within just one hour. Another station, located barely a kilometre away in Kalamassery, recorded 100 mm of rain during the same timeframe from 9.30 AM to 10.30 AM.

By these reckoning, the IMD officially classified this heavy rainfall episode as a cloudburst.

Traditionally, cloudbursts have been associated with the hilly terrains of the Western Ghats, especially during active monsoon seasons. The IMD pointed out that due to historically limited observational infrastructure, many such phenomena went unnoticed and unrecorded.

Notably, a similar event was chronicled on March 26, 2010, when a Self-Recording Rain Gauge at the Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram logged 92 mm of rain in an hour. Hence, the recent incident in Kalamassery is far from unprecedented.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

Breaking Health News: Innovations, Controversies, and Legal Battles

 Global
2
Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

Duolingo Removes LGBT Content in Russia Amid Crackdown

 Global
3
Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcare

Tragedy in Gaza: The Loss of Dr. Sireen Al-Attar and Its Impact on Healthcar...

 Global
4
New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

New Zealand's Tawhaki: Launchpad for the Future of Aerospace

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rise of Digital Human Doctors: The Role of AGI and ChatGPT in Revolutionizing Healthcare Sector

China’s Green Future: How Digital Advancements Drive Renewable Energy Development in China

Building a Sustainable Future: Enhancing Water Resource Efficiency in Mining Sector of Jharkhand

Battling Climate and Debt: Island Nations Fight for Survival

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024