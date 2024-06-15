Left Menu

Raging Inferno in Chandni Chowk: Over 110 Shops Gutted in Massive Blaze

A devastating fire broke out in Chandni Chowk's Old Katra Marwadi Market, gutting over 110 shops and godowns. The blaze, which started at 5 pm on Thursday, required over 50 fire tenders and 200 firefighters to control. Cooling operations continue, and investigations are underway to determine the cause.

Updated: 15-06-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 11:16 IST
A devastating fire erupted in Chandni Chowk's Old Katra Marwadi Market at Nai Sadak around 5 pm on Thursday, severely damaging over 110 shops and godowns.

Officials reported no loss of life, but the economic damage runs into crores. As of Saturday, cooling operations continue, with at least three fire tenders working to douse residual flames.

'Flames are still emerging from some sections, and the operation may last a few more hours,' an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) stated.

More than 50 fire tenders and 200 firefighters battled the blaze throughout Thursday night, finally bringing it under control by 4.30 am on Friday. Cooling procedures continued throughout the day.

A police officer indicated that following the cooling operation, efforts would shift to removing the rubble of the affected shops. The garment shops and godowns in the Bhagwati and Anil market complexes are completely destroyed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), MK Meena, confirmed that around 110-120 shops have been either completely or partially damaged. A case has been registered under sections 285 and 337 at the Kotwali police station for negligent conduct concerning fire and causing hurt by endangering life.

During the firefighting efforts, one firefighter sustained superficial burns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

