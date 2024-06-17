Blaze Destroys Shoe Shop in Bhayander

A shoe shop in the BP Road area of Bhayander, Thane district, was ravaged by fire on Monday evening, a civic official confirmed.

The inferno, which ignited around 7 PM, was extinguished by 8 PM thanks to the efforts of two fire engines and numerous firefighters, according to the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Fortunately, the blaze resulted in no injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, stated the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)