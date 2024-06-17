Blaze Destroys Shoe Shop in Bhayander
A shoe shop in Bhayander's BP Road area was engulfed in flames on Monday night. The fire, which started at 7 PM, was controlled an hour later by two fire engines with the help of several personnel. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A shoe shop in the BP Road area of Bhayander, Thane district, was ravaged by fire on Monday evening, a civic official confirmed.
The inferno, which ignited around 7 PM, was extinguished by 8 PM thanks to the efforts of two fire engines and numerous firefighters, according to the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.
Fortunately, the blaze resulted in no injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, stated the official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Midnight Blaze Erupts in 57-Storey Mumbai Skyscraper
Blaze at Byculla High-Rise Injures One, Dozens Rescued
Massive Blaze Engulfs 62-Storey Building in Mumbai Overnight
California Blaze: Firefighters Battle Wind-Driven Wildfire Near San Francisco
Trailblazer in the Ranks: Dr. Helen Mary Roberts Makes History