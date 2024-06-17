Left Menu

Blaze Destroys Shoe Shop in Bhayander

A shoe shop in Bhayander's BP Road area was engulfed in flames on Monday night. The fire, which started at 7 PM, was controlled an hour later by two fire engines with the help of several personnel. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:50 IST
Blaze Destroys Shoe Shop in Bhayander
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A shoe shop in the BP Road area of Bhayander, Thane district, was ravaged by fire on Monday evening, a civic official confirmed.

The inferno, which ignited around 7 PM, was extinguished by 8 PM thanks to the efforts of two fire engines and numerous firefighters, according to the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation.

Fortunately, the blaze resulted in no injuries. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, stated the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024